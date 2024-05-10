Hampton police searching for suspect in connection with Thursday night shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is asking for help identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a Thursday night shooting.

According to officials, around 11:07 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, Hampton Roads Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim at the Sentara Careplex. The victim, an adult male, was found to be suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

An investigation revealed that while the victim was walking in an unknown location on West Mercury Boulevard, he was struck by gunfire.

Officers are still working to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

