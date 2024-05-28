Hampton police: Man faces drug charges after high-speed pursuit leads to crash

HAMPTON — A Massachusetts man faces more than a dozen charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with his vehicle veering off-road and overturning early Friday morning.

According to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno, Robert Madrigal, 25, of Methuen, Massachusetts, remains in custody after facing a judge on 14 charges, including possession of drugs with intent to distribute, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, reckless driving, operating after suspension, disobeying an officer, as well as leaving the scene of an accident and others. Madrigal also has an outstanding warrant out of Salem District Court, Reno said.

“He’s scheduled for a probable cause hearing for the felony drug charges,” Reno said. “There were several different types of drugs in the car, and the quantity raised the charge to possession with intent to distribute.”

Hampton police made 20 arrests during Memorial Day weekend, the majority of which were alcohol related.

According to Reno, Hampton police attempted to stop Madrigal’s 2020 Black Nissan Rogue for a suspected vehicle violation Friday morning, May 24. Initially, Madrigal slowed to a stop, Reno said, then sped away. As he attempted to take the turn onto Route 286 at a high rate of speed, the car didn’t make it, and he drove off the road.

“There were four people in the vehicle,” Reno said. “They all fled the scene. With the help of Seabrook police, and I think Salisbury police as well, we were able to round them all up.”

Madrigal was arraigned Friday afternoon and remains in custody awaiting a probable cause hearing.

It was not immediately known if Madrigal has an attorney.

Madrigal’s was one of 20 arrests made by Hampton police over the three-day holiday weekend.

“It was a busy summer weekend, but it wasn’t crazy,” Reno said. “It was busier than last Memorial Day, which was rainy.”

Reno said from Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27, the department responded to 330 calls for service, a level he called “standard” for busy summer weekends.

“We made 134 motor vehicle stops,” he said. “We’re putting an emphasis on motor vehicle travel this year to focus on safety. We made 20 arrests, six for driving while under the influence. Aside from two shoplifting arrests, most were alcohol-related, like disorderly conduct.”

