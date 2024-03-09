Hampton police make arrest in June 2023 homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a June 8, 2023 homicide on the 1st block of Rotherham Lane.

Previous Coverage: Police: 19-year-old dead in Hampton shooting

Police said the suspect was taken into custody on Friday, March 8 without incident.

He has been charged with one count of 2nd degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of discharging firearm or missiles in/at occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

At this time, police have not released the juvenile suspect’s name.

