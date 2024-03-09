Hampton police arrest 16-year-old in connection with June shooting

The Hampton Police Division has arrested a 16-year-old Hampton boy in connection with a fatal June shooting.

Police said they took the suspect into custody on Friday and charged him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

On June 8, police responded to the first block of Rotherham Lane near the intersection with Peterborough Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. They found 19-year-old William Hedgepath Jr. wounded by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

