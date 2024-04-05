Hampton PD warns of scammers impersonating police chief telling people they’re wanted for laundering
Hampton police are warning its residents of a scheme taking advantage of people in their city.
Officers are receiving reports of someone calling people, impersonating Hampton’s Chief of Police, telling people they are being investigated for money laundering and drug sales.
If you fall victim to one of these calls, the department said to contact your local police jurisdiction.
Police said to use caution when giving financial details over the phone.
Anyone with any information about this scheme is asked to contact the Hampton police department at 770-946-4513.
