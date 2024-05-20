Hampton man identified in Catalpa Avenue shooting

Hampton police have identified the man they say was shot on Catalpa Avenue Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Catalpa Avenue. When they arrived, officers found 38-year-old Derrick A. Lindsay, of Hampton, “with multiple gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information regarding potential suspects, or what may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information about Lindsay’s death is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com