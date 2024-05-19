Hampton man dead after Sunday afternoon shooting

A Hampton man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after being found with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Catalpa Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old man lying in the roadway, police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld until police can tell family.

The Hampton Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anybody with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the police division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.