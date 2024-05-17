Hampton man arrested after stabbing on Saxton Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 44-year-old is accused of stabbing another man last week in Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division says Jonathan Washington, of Hampton, was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident and charged with one count of malicious wounding in the case.

The stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. on May 10 in the 1300 block of Saxton Drive, just north of the Phoebus area, police say. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect got into a verbal dispute beforehand and the suspect cut the victim before fleeing on foot.

The incident is still under investigation by the division’s Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

