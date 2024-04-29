Hampton County, Lowcountry law enforcement respond to shooting of Allendale police officer

SLED agents, along with scores of local law enforcement officers from around the S.C. Lowcountry, responded to the shooting of an Allendale police officer Saturday.

Hampton County law enforcement joined officers from around the South Carolina Lowcountry in responding to multiple shootings in Allendale that left one police officer injured and one juvenile dead.

On Saturday afternoon, April 27, police responded to a report of a Town of Allendale police officer shot multiple times in the line of duty, prompting a multi-agency, multi-county response around the Lowcountry.

While the officer has not been officially identified, officials say that he is severely wounded but in stable condition. He was transported to Allendale County Hospital in Fairfax before being airlifted to a regional hospital.

Hampton County law enforcement officials confirmed that officers countywide, from Brunson to Yemassee, responded to assist the APD. Jasper County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby confirmed that Jasper units also responded.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also responded and is assisting with the investigation. The Hampton County Guardian has reached out to SLED for details and confirmation that it is taking the lead in the case, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings in South Carolina.

Multiple media outlets, including The (Barnwell) People Sentinel newspaper, reported that the officer was shot while responding to a "shooting incident call in the vicinity of Razor Road and Carroll Street in the town limits of Allendale."

The People Sentinel report added that this is the latest in a series of shootings over recent days that left one juvenile dead and two juveniles and one adult injured, and Allendale police believe the shootings are connected.

The shootings have prompted a wave of concern among residents around Allendale County and beyond, with local individuals and groups on social media organizing community meetings and vigils.

The Allendale Police Department posted the following message on its Facebook page Saturday:

"Dear Allendale Community, A recent series of events has left the communities of Allendale, Fairfax, and Allendale County as a whole with a profound sense of sadness. We cannot, as a community, accept or condone violence as a part of our culture. The most innocent in our communities are being hurt and lost to violence they don't have a hand in. This is not acceptable. If you have any information about any recent events in the town of Allendale, you can drop an anonymous tip at the APD (803) 584-2178 or AT@allendalepolice.com."

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

