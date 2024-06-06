Hampton Beach house fire: Retired officer braves flames to rescue neighbors

HAMPTON — A family with 7-year-old twins is safe but reeling after a fire consumed their Hampton Beach home in smoke and flames.

Heather Trombly said she and her husband, children and her parents are lucky to be unharmed after a fire broke out in her son Liam’s room. She and her husband escaped with their children and are thankful for their neighbor who ran into the building to save her mother and father.

“There are no words,” Trombly said through tears about her neighbor John Twomey, a 68-year-old retired police officer from Boston. “I can’t thank him enough.”

Firefighters knocked down a fire at 3 Harris Ave. at Hampton Beach Wednesday night. The residence has been deemed uninhabitable, leaving four adults and two children without a home.

The call was reported to the Hampton Fire Department at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday from the homeowner, according to Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon. He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

McMahon said the home was severely damaged and won’t be occupied for a long time.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to help the Trombly family get back on their feet. The family has lived there for 20 years, and their 7-year-old twins are students in the Hampton school system.

Heather and Dave Trombly with the 7-year-old twins Liam and Hazel.

“I feel like I’m in a bad dream,” Trombly said.

Neighbor comes to rescue at 3 Harris Ave. fire

Trombly said she learned of the fire when her son ran in and said his room was on fire. She believes it could have been an electrical fire that involved an air conditioning unit. Trombly said she guided her son Liam out of the home, while her husband led their daughter Hazel.

John Twomey was inside his home Wednesday on Fellows Avenue a block away from Harris Avenue when he heard a woman screaming outside the home. He said he recognized the Tromblys, having summered in Hampton for 45 years. He said he saw them escaping the house with their children.

“I made eye contact 50 yards away, I said, ‘Hon, hon, are you alright?’” Twomey said. “She said, ‘No, my house is on fire.’ I said, ‘I’m on the way.’”

Trombly said she told Twomey her parents were still trapped upstairs. She said he wasted no time coming around the block.

“He just came flying around the corner and went right in,” Trombly said. “No hesitation at all.”

Twomey said he checked the first floor and told the family outside he “cleared” it so they could tell firefighters he was up on the second floor. Then he went upstairs where the smoke was “unreal.” He covered his face with a curtain he found on the way up for protection.

Twomey said he first found Trombly’s mother, Susan Lochiatto, and got her downstairs to safety. He returned to find Trombly’s father Kevin Lochiatto on the other side of the flames.

“I’m screaming his name trying to make contact. He’s on the other side of the fire,” Twomey recalled.

Twomey got his attention and directed him to go out the back, which Kevin Lochiatto did. When the firefighters arrived, the entire family was out of the home.

McMahon said firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke showing on the first floor coming from the windows. He said it took about 25 minutes to knock down the fire. Firefighters also coaxed the family dog to leave the house, which was a relief to the Tromblys. He said the Fire Department was assisted by crews from North Hampton, Exeter, Seabrook, Rye, Amesbury, East Kingston, Hampton Falls and Dover.

Community rallying for family with local school children

Trombly’s family is currently staying at the Hampton Inn in Amesbury, Massachusetts. She said Thursday she had not slept since the fire.

She said community members were quick to reach out and help. The GoFundMe page had raised $950 with a goal of $25,000. Some have donated clothing as well, she said.

Twins Liam and Hazel Trombly, both 7, had their home badly damaged in a fire Wednesday night.

Twomey said he does not consider himself a hero and was happy his training kicked in from his days in law enforcement. Twomey served for years with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

Trombly said she was amazed at his willingness to go toward danger.

“I will forever be in his debt for saving my parents,” Trombly said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Neighbor saves family from house fire at Hampton Beach