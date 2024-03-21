Hampton Beach crash: Driver charged after crashing into guardrails, parking meter kiosk

HAMPTON — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, where the driver crashed through multiple guardrails and struck a parking meter kiosk at Hampton Beach.

Hampton police Capt. Anthony Azarian said the crash occurred at 1:27 p.m. near Ocean Boulevard and Church Street in the center parking area.

Hampton police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, where the driver crashed through multiple guardrails and struck a parking meter kiosk at Hampton Beach.

The accident was witnessed by Hampton police officer Peter Moisakis, who was stopped at the intersection in a marked cruiser. Police said Moisakis saw a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck leave the roadway from the northbound side of Ocean Boulevard.

"The pickup truck was observed crashing through multiple guardrails and a parking meter kiosk, all owned by the state of New Hampshire," Azarian said.

Hampton police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, where the driver crashed through multiple guardrails and struck a parking meter kiosk at Hampton Beach.

Police said the pickup truck ultimately came to a final rest in the southbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard.

Police said the truck's operator was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

The driver was issued a summons on the charges of reckless operation and two counts of criminal mischief. The driver from Rye is scheduled for arraignment on May 7 at Hampton District Court.

More: Ex-EMT charged with molesting children found guilty of possessing child sex abuse images

Police said the guardrails and parking meter in the state parking lot sustained significant damage. Due to the extent of the debris on the roadway, police said Ocean Boulevard was shut down in both directions for approximately 30 minutes.

Hampton police were assisted at the scene by the Hampton Fire Department, N.H. Department of Transportation, and the New Hampshire State Parks Department.

Azarian said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton Beach crash: Driver charged after plowing through guardrails