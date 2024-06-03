Hampton Academy students declare 'We Love Our Middle School' in award-winning video

HAMPTON — Hampton Academy students Nathan Goupil and Jack Hafey earned first place in the statewide "We Love Our School Because…" Digital Video Contest.

Goupil and Hafey, under the supervision of computer technology teacher Susan MacNicoll, created and submitted a video to the contest. The contest required participants to create a 60-second video entitled "We Love Our Middle School" that focused on what they love about their school, what makes it special, and why.

Jack Hafey, left, and Nathan Goupil, right, were awarded first place in a statewide digital video contest for their video about Hampton Academy.

The contest was hosted by the New Hampshire Association for Middle Level Education, the New Hampshire School Administrators Association, and the New England League of Middle Schools.

MacNicoll could assist with technical advice, but the students had to write, film, and edit the video using the programs they learned in their video class.

In the video, Goupil and Hafey highlight unique elements of Hampton Academy that make it a great place for students to learn and grow, including its variety of Integrated Arts programs, fun activities during Shark Block, such as learning the science of cooking and engaging projects like the eighth-grade oratorical.

Hampton Academy also has one of the largest student-run news programs in the state, which is featured in the video's opening segment.

The video earned first place out of submissions from across the state. Goupil and Hafey were both awarded trophies and a plaque honoring their success.

"Congratulations to Jack and Nathan on receiving well-earned recognition for their lovely video," said SAU 90 Superintendent Lois Costa. "Their digital video skills as middle schoolers are already impressive, and we cannot wait to see what they accomplish with them in the future!"

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton Academy students’ video love letter to school wins first prize