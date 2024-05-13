New Hampshire woman flown to hospital after I-93 crash, charged with impaired driving

A New Hampshire woman was flown to a hospital and also charged with impaired driving after a rollover crash on Interstate 93 over the weekend.

Amanda B. Webber, 28, of Washington, New Hampshire was subsequently arrested and charged with driving under the influence following the crash that temporarily closed a portion of I-93 early Saturday morning, state police said.

Driver impairment and excessive speed appear to be the leading causes of the early-morning crash on Saturday, state police said.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, state police received an automated crash notification from an area of I-93 in New Hampton, and additional calls reporting the crash came in from other drivers a short time later.

Troopers responding to the scene found a Jeep Renegade that had gone off the left side of the highway, just before the Exit 23 off-ramp.

A preliminary investigation found that the Jeep left the road, struck an embankment, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the median.

Webber was airlifted to Concord Hospital for treatment of injuries later determined to be non-life-threatening. Her condition was not known on Monday morning.

I-93 was shut down in the area for approximately 30 minutes to facilitate the medical helicopter’s arrival and landing.

Investigators found Webber with indicators of impairment, which led to her arrest, state police said.

New Hampshire State Police were assisted on scene by the New Hampton Fire Department, the Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team , and New Hampton Towing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information for investigators is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Bilotta at Zachary.T.Bilotta@dos.nh.gov or State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW