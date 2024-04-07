New Hampshire state officials putting final preparations in place ahead of Monday's eclipse
New Hampshire state officials are putting the final preparations in place ahead of Monday's eclipse, which is expected to draw thousands to see it.
New Hampshire state officials are putting the final preparations in place ahead of Monday's eclipse, which is expected to draw thousands to see it.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
A 1972 Saab 96 with Ford V4 engine, found in a British scrapyard.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
It was a star-studded episode for Wiig's fifth time as 'SNL' host.
Apple's AirPods Pro (second-generation) are $60 off in a deal on Amazon, bringing the price don to just $190. The AirPods Pro normally cost $250. They come with active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and personalized spatial audio.
The Fed chairman went out of his way to make it clear this week that the Fed is free from personal or political bias as he continues to navigate a red-hot political year.
It's also a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer and so much more.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or want more room-filling audio, here's your fix — and it's on mega-sale.
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
They'll soothe rough skin, no pricey pedicure required, fans rave: 'Didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results.'
BMW experimented with a V16-powered, E38-derived flagship sedan in the early 1990s. The ultra-luxurious sedan and its engine were both canceled.