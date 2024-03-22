New Hampshire Senate passes bill to expand scope of youth detention center victim settlements
New Hampshire Senate passes bill to expand scope of youth detention center victim settlements
New Hampshire Senate passes bill to expand scope of youth detention center victim settlements
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight tonight.
The 'Real Housewives' star has been prioritizing her health, and Three Wishes is high on her list of hunger-curbing treats.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and anonymous message board platforms Reddit and 4chan were named in a recent lawsuit regarding the 2022 Buffalo, N.Y. shooting.
While we know the dollar amount of the settlement, we don’t know yet how it will be apportioned among the fighters involved or what other provisions might be included in the settlement.
Plus, a few intriguing teams to watch in the West.
The three-time ACC player of the year sustained the second torn ACL of her career.
Rails, a decentralized crypto exchange, has raised $6.2 million in attempts to fill the void FTX left behind after crashing in 2022, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Satraj Bambra exclusively told TechCrunch. The crypto community is watching Rails because it’s attempting to straddle the divide in crypto exchanges by building out both centralized and decentralized underlying technology. The capital is earmarked for engineering team hiring and expanding its licensing and regulatory strategy to make the exchange “fully compliant,” Bambra said.
The House of Representatives approved a measure targeting data brokers’ ability to sell Americans’ personal data to “adversary” countries.
Some veteran real estate professionals were concerned that the proposed Realtor settlement could leave vulnerable groups, like veteran homebuyers, unrepresented.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
Experts say young voters have "little faith" in the government. Could a TikTok ban make it worse?
With the fantasy postseason beckoning, stop holding on to injured or underperforming players to set your roster for a title run.
How will the remaining resistance to Biden and Trump shape the general election? And is a MAGA Senate nominee the GOP's best bet in Ohio?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
When OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced GPTs, custom chatbots powered by OpenAI's generative AI models, onstage at the company's first-ever developer conference in November, he described them as a way to "accomplish all sorts of tasks" -- from programming to learning about esoteric scientific subjects to getting workout pointers. "Because [GPTs] combine instructions, expanded knowledge and actions, they can be more helpful to you," Altman said. "You can build a GPT ... for almost anything."
Twenty-some years ago, Keith Dambrot was down on his luck. Then LeBron James walked through the door of a community center and changed everything.
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch announced that she was getting an abortion at the end of a legislative session, representing a growing number of people getting abortions, according to a new study.
Cowboy is better known for its sleek electric bikes that you can see in many major cities across Europe. Similarly, Cowboy is betting on a fully integrated design with as little maintenance as possible. There’s no (physical) gear, braking cables are hidden as much as possible and the company uses carbon fiber belts.