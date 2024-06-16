New Hampshire motorcyclist dies in Bethel crash; Alabama man charged with OUI

Jun. 16—BETHEL — A New Hampshire motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening when an allegedly intoxicated Alabama man pulled his vehicle onto Route 26 into the biker's path, according to an Oxford County Sheriff's Office press release.

David Roy, 61, of Berlin, New Hampshire was traveling north on his 2014 Honda CTX 700 motorcycle sometime before 5 p.m. Saturday when a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Arin Palmer, 43, of Hoover, Alabama pulled into Roy's path, Oxford County Sheriff's Major Dana Thompson said in the release.

Roy died in the crash.

Palmer, unhurt from the crash, was arrested by Oxford County Sheriff's deputies and charged with operating under the influence resulting in death, and manslaughter. He was transported to Oxford County Jail.

Thompson said the crash remains under investigation.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the crash to call 1-207-743-9554.

Copy the Story Link

Comments are not available on this story.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Arsonist, shooting suspect killed by police was out on bail, say police

filed under:

bethel maine

Related Stories

Loading Related Posts

Latest Articles

*

*

*

*

*