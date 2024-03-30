Hampshire: Marwell Zoo welcomes a new snow leopard

A zoo has said it is "chuffed" to give a one-year-old snow leopard a new home.

Warjun arrived at Marwell Zoo, Winchester, on Tuesday after travelling from the Czech Republic.

He joined its female, Irina, in a segregated part of the zoo's snow leopard habitat.

His part of the area will be closed off to visitors while Warjun settles into his new home but Marwell Zoo will update its website when it fully reopens.

Carrie Arnold, Carnivores Team Leader, said: "Warjun is a really exciting new arrival to the zoo.

"He's doing incredibly well since arriving and we've seen lots of positive behaviours as he starts exploring his new home.

"Irina has been quite curious about him and we're hopeful they're going to get along well.

"While he settles in, Warjun and Irina will be kept on separate sides of the snow leopard house but they can see each other and will start to get used to each other during this time."

Marwell plans to extend its snow leopard habitat later this year.

The team are pleased that Warjun seems to be settling in and Ms Arnold said he has a big part to play for all snow leopards.

She said: "Warjun is a young animal and we hope one day he will play a vital role in securing the future of this species."

The animals are under threat from human activities and it is thought there are around 8,000 snow leopards in the wild but the exact number is unknown as they are extremely elusive.

Known as the 'Ghost of the Mountains', snow leopards live amongst the rugged landscapes of 12 countries in Central and South Asia.

They have the longest fur of any of the big cat species and during the winter their fur can grow up to 12cm long on their stomachs.

Visitors to the zoo will not hear a roar from the cats as snow leopards instead make a puffing sound, called a "chuff", to communicate with others nearby.

