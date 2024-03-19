New Hampshire man pleads not guilty to murder of woman, her unborn child
Case is first-of-its-kind in New Hampshire
Case is first-of-its-kind in New Hampshire
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an emergency appeal challenging Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue to prosecute Trump and 18 others on election interference charges now that lead prosecutor Nathan Wade has stepped down.
More than 50,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'literally transformed.'
Monday’s hearing is the latest in a string of cases the Supreme Court has heard this term to assess what free speech looks like in the digital era.
Millions of people supplement their incomes by making adult content, but some have lost their day jobs after their explicit side hustle was discovered.
Over 89,000 Amazon shoppers agree — this affordable, gentle formula is a real 'face value.'
Hyper Light Breaker is a hoverboard sim — and so much more.
Owen Diaz was originally awarded $137 million in damages, but the appeals that followed had lowered the amount significantly. The terms of his settlement with Tesla are confidential.
His resignation means that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue prosecuting her sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and his associates.
Gumroad, an e-commerce company for creators, updated its rules to more strictly limit NSFW content, citing restrictions from payment processors like Stripe and PayPal. “I'm concerned on a number of levels for my livelihood and the livelihoods of all types of creators in my sphere: artists, writers, sex workers and content creators of all kinds,” Sleepingirl, a kink educator and writer, told TechCrunch. “This is obviously far from the first site that is bending to the pressure of payment processors, and it will not be the last, but this is the first time my content (which is primarily academic and educational) seems to be threatened.”
A timeline of the sprawling election interference case against the former president in Georgia.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
There are two industries that make a ton of money but they're traditionally largely ignored by venture capital — movies and gaming. Gaming and movies are extremely hit or miss, and that's the kind of unpredictability that's seldom embraced by traditional venture capital investment theses. The company is promising to make marketing for games easier, and given that great marketing is one of the crucial differences between an okay outcome and a smash-hit success, it tickled my curiosity nerve in a most delightful way.
'Gives my achy hands a break,' said one of over 75,000 happy shoppers.
The Yankees ace avoided a worst-case scenario.
The stories you need to start your day: What a TikTok ban could mean, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
It’s certainly not the obvious choice that the starting jobs of the Falcons and Steelers represented only a week ago. But the obvious path is gone for Fields and the Bears. Now is when things get creative.
Early direct deposit is an increasingly common perk offered to bank customers. Here’s how it works.
From Princeton offenses, to two-post lineups, to elite individual scorers, there isn’t much the Pac-12 didn’t provide. And that gives teams confidence heading into the NCAA tournament.
Give your kitchen a seasonal refresh with an air fryer, toaster, electric kettle or more in this cool porcini taupe shade.
This is the lowest price we've seen for this hypoallergenic winner with over 7,500 5-star reviews.