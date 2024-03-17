New Hampshire man indicted on murder charges in deaths of woman, her unborn child

A New Hampshire man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deaths of a woman and her unborn child.

William Kelly, 38, was indicted by a Carroll County grand jury on one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the December 2023 death of Christine Falzone under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life through multiple blunt force injuries, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Ossipee Police Chief Donald Babbin announced Friday.

Kelly was also indicted on a charge of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Falzone’s unborn child, authorities said.

Falzone was said to be about 35-37 weeks pregnant when she was found beaten to death in Ossipee.

Kelly is slated to be arraigned Monday morning on the charges in Carroll County Superior Court.

He is currently being held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

