New Hampshire man facing charges after crashing car into unoccupied school bus

Authorities arrested a Manchester man for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a school bus yard on Monday night.

24-year-old Michael Carrow is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief, and reckless conduct.

Officers responding to the area of Union Street and River Road just after 10 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash into the Derryfield School parking lot found that a white Infinite SUV, driven by Carrow, crashed into an unoccupied school bus, according to Manchester Police.

The damage done to the bus was significant, although officials say Carrow only sustained minor injuries. No other people were involved in the crash.

Carrow will appear in court at a later date.

The factors of the crash remain under investigation, according to law enforcement.

