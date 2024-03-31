Hampshire & Isle of Wight weekly round-up: 23 March - 29 March 2024

Tens of thousands of eggs, destined for supermarket shelves, were donated [BBC]

A story about a charity pledging to give Easter eggs to "every child" in Southampton was among our most read this week in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Southampton metro system idea being explored

Manchester's Metrolink system began operating in 1992 [BBC]

The possibility of a metro system for Southampton is being explored, the city council has revealed.

Southampton Citizens' Climate Assembly recently suggested a metro-style transport service as well as a park and ride and better cycling infrastructure.

The city council said it was investigating types of systems and funding options.

The climate assembly saw 40 randomly selected residents explore issues around climate change and transport.

Passenger overboard from cruise ship, firm says

A cruise passenger has gone overboard during a tour of northern Europe, the ship's operator has said.

The man disappeared from MSC Euribia on 16 March, a day after the ship left Southampton on a seven-night excursion.

In a statement, MSC Cruises said it was deeply saddened by the news and its thoughts were with the man's family.

Easter eggs for all Southampton children, charity pledges

Pupils at more than 50 schools were given chocolate eggs [BBC]

A charity has pledged to give Easter eggs to "every child" in Southampton.

The Big Difference was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic and has grown into an operation to divert surplus food to families and individuals in need.

It is aiming to give more than 200,000 donated Swiss chocolate eggs to school children throughout the city.

Chief executive Sanjay Mall said the charity wanted to "put smiles on all the kids' faces".

Penny Mordaunt rubbishes talk of challenging Sunak

Penny Mordaunt has said talk of her challenging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership is "nonsense".

The Portsmouth MP told BBC Politics South she was "focussed on doing her current job" and called the speculation "bollocks".

It comes after reports of frustration among Conservative MPs with Mr Sunak ahead of a potential general election later this year.

Ms Mordaunt has twice unsuccessfully stood for the party's leadership.

Aquind interconnector: MoD has national security fears

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has "serious national security concerns" over a proposed electricity link between England and France.

Aquind Ltd wants to lay cables through Portsmouth, Hampshire, to Normandy.

The MoD submitted a letter to the planning inspectorate after a delay in the project's planning decision was announced in January.

An Aquind spokesperson said the company was "keen" to address the concerns "in good faith".

