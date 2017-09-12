New Hampshire hospital locked down after report of active shooter

(Reuters) - New Hampshire's Dartmouth-Hitchcock hospital was locked down on Tuesday following reports of an active shooter at the medical facility, a spokesman said in an emailed message.

Police from Lebanon, New Hampshire, as well as state troopers were on site, the spokesman said.

"We are assessing the situation now, and will have more information as soon as it becomes available," hospital spokesman Mike Barwell said in an email.

There was no confirmation that shots had been fired at the state's largest hospital, located near the Vermont border, about 105 miles northwest of Boston.

Nearby Dartmouth College said on Twitter that police were searching for a 6-foot, 1-inch (1.85 m) tall man with salt and pepper blonde hair who was wearing a red camouflage shirt.





(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by Dan Grebler)