New Hampshire auto dealership arrested for not providing title to customer after vehicle sale

There may be more victims of an auto dealership owner who was arrested on Tuesday for not providing a certificate of title to a customer after selling a vehicle, state police said.

Jordan T. Shallow, 42, of Plaistow, an owner of ISellTrux in Hampstead, was arrested on a warrant without incident and charged with two counts of anti-theft laws: No title to transferee and failure to deliver title/application, state police said.

Troopers arrested Shallow on Tuesday after investigators learned that Shallow did not provide a certificate of title for a vehicle Shallow had sold to a new owner within the time required by law.

Investigators also found that Shallow failed to mail or deliver a certificate of title or application to the Bureau of Title and Anti-Theft within the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles in Concord more than four months from the date of sale, far past the time required by state law, state police said.

Shallow is scheduled to be arraigned June 28 in the 6th Circuit Court in Concord.

Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet made reports to police, state police said.

Anyone with information about this case or potential additional cases is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Prenaveau by email at christopher.j.prenaveau@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

