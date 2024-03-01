Hammondsport, Urbana awarded $4.5 million from NY Forward program. How money will be used

The Village of Hammondsport and Town of Urbana have been awarded $4.5 million as the Southern Tier's winner of the 2024 NY Forward program, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday during a visit to Binghamton University.

Officials say the recently approved state funding will be used to revitalize the Urbana/Hammondsport community and to complete the long-awaited Waterfront Master Plan.

The Waterfront Master Plan, initiated in 2015, is geared to utilize existing assets to stimulate private sector investments, including better access to the waterfront and public wayfinding to support additional businesses in the downtown area, officials said.

The Village of Hammondsport, at the tip of Keuka Lake in Steuben County, was officially listed as a New York State Historic District in 2023.

“Gov. Hochul’s NY Forward will enable us to achieve the village’s strategic goals and fulfill our vision,” Hammondsport Mayor Jean Jensen said. “Proceeds from this award will enhance our efforts to maintain a vibrant and progressive municipality.”

Urbana Town Supervisor K. David Durepo said the Town of Urbana, along with the Village of Hammondsport, are proud to receive state funding, which is expected to boost the area's appeal to visitors and residents alike.

“This grant will help complete our Waterfront Master Plan that the Community has been working towards,” Durepo said. “It will increase the attraction of visitors, and livability of our residents.”

The Waterfront Master Plan covers community vision, opportunity assessment, recommendations and implementation, according to Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of the Steuben County IDA.

How the NY Forward Program funds will be used

The $4.5 million in state funds will be used to revitalize downtown neighborhoods and generate new opportunities for long-term growth following the local planning process, according to officials.

Urbana/Hammondsport will now begin developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize downtown. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners.

Funding will be awarded for selected projects from the Strategic Investment Plan that have "the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth."

State Senator Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, said the NY Forward program "targets smaller, rural towns and villages for these critical, difference-making state investments.”

“It's great news that Hammondsport and Urbana will receive significant state funding to revitalize the quality of their communities and to strengthen the local economies that are so vital to the future of Steuben County and our entire region,” O’Mara said.

State Assemblymember Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, called the funding fantastic news for Urbana and Hammondsport and the greater Steuben County community.

“They have worked tirelessly, finding ways to move forward with the strategic goals outlined in their 2015 Waterfront Master Plan,” Palmesano said. “Funding from the NY Forward program will give them the ability to see that vision through.”

NY Forward is a central component of the state’s economic development policy, officials said. The program works to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the state so that all communities can benefit from the state’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Hammondsport, Urbana win $4.5 million NY Forward award for projects