Hammond man sentenced to 10 years in child molesting plea

A Hammond man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison under a plea deal for inappropriately touching two preteen girls.

Chase C. Armstrong, 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to two counts of Level 4 Felony child molesting. He must register as a sex offender.

Court documents state the abuse happened from April 2022 to August 2023. Armstrong admitted he would act like he was hugging one girl before molesting her. He targeted the child, who he called the “nicest and the friendliest.”

He gave the other victim “pick up hugs” before touching her inappropriately.

