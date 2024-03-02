Hammond man found guilty of murder while awaiting trial in separate murder case of 14-year-old

FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond man was found guilty by a jury for a second-degree murder charge while awaiting trial in separate murder case.

The office of Interim District Attorney Collin Sims reported that 21-year-old Travon Washington of Hammond was found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Xykie Barker on Saturday, March 2.

Court documents revealed that one of the co-defendants, Deanna Johnson, allegedly suggested their group rob Barker. After arriving at Barker’s home, Johnson went inside alone initially, and lured Barker outside where he was ambushed by Washington and two others.

Evidence collected by Louisiana State Police showed 20 shots had been fired between two guns, beginning outside and following the victim through his home as he was followed by the attackers.

The defendants fled the scene with guns, keys and a gaming system that all belonged to Barker. Washington crashed the car less than a mile from the Barker’s residence, where they were apprehended by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s property and murder weapons were found with them.

Court documents also revealed that an iWatch recovered showed messages between the co-defendants minutes before the murder.

Washington was found to have gunshot residue on him, and his DNA and fingerprints were on one of the murder weapons linked to the casings on the scene by a firearms examiner.

An autopsy revealed that the victim had 8 gunshot wounds, including one to the heart and one to the head.

“Mr. Washington is obviously guilty of murder because he was participating in an aggravated burglary of the victim’s home,” said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Authement to the jury. “But we have also proven that Travon Washington fired the final shot to Xykie Barker’s head as Xykie lay on the ground. The callous nature of the pursuit of the victim through his own home tells us the defendant’s intentions were far more sinister than a robbery-gone-wrong. They went there specifically to kill the victim.”

On Monday, Feb. 26, prior to the start of jury selection Johnson, chose to plead guilty rather than facing a trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 8, 2024.

Washington is also awaiting trial for a separate charge of second-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Taysia Folse in Tangipahoa Parish.

