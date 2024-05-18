Hammond man faces 16 years after attack that blinded relative in one eye in Winfield

A Hammond man faces 16 years after admitting he repeatedly kicked a relative on the ground in a fight in a Winfield driveway, leaving the man blind in one eye.

Kevin J. Smith, 42, admitted to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, according to a plea agreement filed April 25. A judge would have to review and accept it.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled July 8.

Police were called at 3:24 a.m. March 6, 2022 to a house on the 10000 block of Doubletree Drive North in Winfield where a man was lying in a driveway.

A witness said the pair had been drinking, court records state. The victim later told police Smith was “becoming violent” and he had tried to get him to leave.

Outside, Smith aggressively moved toward the man, according to Ring security footage. The victim put his hand out to keep some distance.

When Smith moved toward the man again, the victim pulled out a gun from his right pocket and beat Smith with it, charges allege. The victim then tripped and fell at some point. Smith kicked him in the head 24 times before taking the gun and leaving, charges state.

A nurse later told police the injuries were “catastrophic” and that he would be permanently blind in his left eye and possibly his right, according to court documents. Smith told police he threw the gun in a lake across from the Winfield house, documents allege.

