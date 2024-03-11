Hammond man charged with shooting man in East Chicago

A Hammond man was charged March 7 after allegedly shooting a man in an East Chicago alley.

Terrance Peterson, 36, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

He is being held without bail until March 23, when it will be set at $75,000 or $7,500 cash surety, online court filings show. His next court date is Tuesday.

East Chicago Police responded at 10:11 p.m. Feb. 28 to the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system picked up five gunshots nearby.

Officers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe in the area. Peterson, in the back, claimed the victim was a gang member and shot at him.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital. He was later transferred to a Chicago hospital. Court records state he was shot at least six times.

Officers found three cars in the alley. Two faced south — a Nissan Altima smashed in the front and an Audi with less damage. The victim’s car, a black Mustang, faced north. It was still running, the driver’s side window was shattered and the car had bullet holes.

Police found five bullet casings nearby.

The Tahoe’s driver said she was in the alley to visit a friend and drop off the woman’s kids. When gunfire erupted, she didn’t know who was shooting, backed up, hit the Nissan and drove through a fence to escape.

Peterson, who she knew, jumped back in her vehicle. His gun was later found inside.

The victim later told police he had circled the block, before going into the alley. The man — later identified as Peterson — looked “excited” to see him. As the victim drove through the alley, Peterson walked toward him and opened fire, court records allege.

The victim said he didn’t have a gun on him, only a work knife and didn’t throw gang signs before the shooting.

