Hammond man charged after opening fire outside apartments

A Hammond man is facing charges after opening fire at another man outside a Hessville apartment building just before Christmas.

Larry A. Newman, Jr., 43, was charged March 8 with intimidation, a Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

He was arrested Sunday. Court records show his bond is set at $40,000, or $4,000 cash surety. His initial hearing was scheduled Monday.

Hammond Police responded at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 23.

A woman told police that Newman shot at her new boyfriend. After they argued via phone, Newman showed up.

Witnesses said the boyfriend appeared to argue with Newman outside, before Newman raised a gun and fired. The man was not hit.

Officers found a single bullet casing in the parking lot. Newman fled the scene.

Newman later claimed to police the other man was “clutching his waistband,” but Newman denied that he had a gun.

