Hammond man charged after high-speed crash at Cline Avenue exit hurts two kids in car

A Hammond man was charged June 18 after two kids in his car got hurt after he led cops on a high-speed chase, then crashed at an exit off Cline Avenue.

Kentrell Hill, 23, faces multiple felonies including two counts of Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

He is in custody, held on a $55,000, or $5,500 cash surety bond, and his initial hearing was held on June 20.

The children were taken to the hospital.

Police started tailing Hill’s white Kia Optima near 10:30 p.m. June 15 on Cline Avenue. When the cop car got behind him, Hill started weaving between lanes to get away from him.

The officer clocked him at 90 mph. When he turned on his police lights, the Kia headed to Interstate 80/94 eastbound, speeding up to 130 mph.

When Hill went back on Cline Avenue northbound, he slammed into road safety barrels while trying to exit on Gary Avenue. The car was heavily damaged. Officers ordered him out at gunpoint.

Both kids — his child and nephew — were bleeding from the mouth, according to court documents. His kid was in a car seat, but the other child was not. Court documents do not list their ages.

Hill admitted he had been drinking earlier.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail where officers found a marijuana bag in his sock.

Hill was also charged with two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, and three misdemeanors: operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

