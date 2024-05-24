Hammond man charged with domestic battery

A 26-year-old Hammond man is facing multiple domestic battery charges after sending the mother of his child to the hospital.

Jordan Santiago has been charged with criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, a Level 4 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and confinement, both Level 6 felonies, as well as misdemeanor domestic battery, records state.

A nurse at Munster’s Community Hospital called police at 9:46 p.m. May 18 to report that a woman patient had been battered earlier that day. Officers spoke with the woman and observed redness on her left upper arm, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The woman told her that Santiago, her child’s father, forced her to write down the good and bad things he does for her. They started arguing when she wrote down hitting her under the bad things he does, court records state.

Santiago got mad and wrote the good things he does for her, then he made her leave the house at 6:15 p.m. About 10 minutes later, he called her and told her to come back to get her things or he would throw them out, records state.

While the woman was packing, Santiago was yelling for her to hurry up. When she tried to leave, he blocked her way, grabbed her upper arms and threw her to the floor, the affidavit states.

Santiago then stood over her, pushed her head into the ground, and injured her wrist at some point in the fight. He also broke her laptop and bent her work ID, court records state.

The woman told police that Santiago choked her the night before after she made comments about NFL kicker Harrison Butker’s Benedictine College commencement speech, according to court records.

The woman sought medical attention because of a severe headache and wrist pain.

Santiago is being held on a $35,000 bond and his next court date is May 31.

