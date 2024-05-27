Hammond man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside bar

A Hammond man is accused of shooting another man in the face outside of a bar.

Alejandro Zamudio, 34, is charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.

Around 11:10 p.m. on May 15, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Michigan Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim called police and told them he had been shot in the face in the parking lot of Las Palmas Bar, located at 1403 Michigan St., and he was headed to the police department.

The 32-year-old man had been shot in his left cheek and the Hammond Fire Department transported him to Community Hospital in Munster, records state.

A witness told police that she was with the victim at the bar and went to the bathroom. When she came back, a man later identified as Zamudio came up to the victim and started arguing, court records state. She and the victim left the bar and walked to their car. Then, Zamudio approached the front passenger side of their car and started shooting at them, records state. They fled the area in the car.

The other passenger told police that he was watching a soccer game with the victim when the man came up to them and started making trouble, the affidavit states. He said the man struck him in the face before other patrons broke up the fight.

The victim talked to police and told them that Zamudio started to disrespect a woman at his table, records state. He tried to calm the situation, but it escalated and the victim and his friends were asked to leave. The other group of men walked out as well and shot at him when he was in his car, court records state.

The victim told police that he and his friend had been at the bar 3-4 times before and encountered Zamudio there each time, and he said his friend also had been at his house before.

The victim identified Zamudio by a photo lineup, the affidavit states.

Police reviewed video footage from a nearby business which showed the victim and his friends walking out of the bar, toward the parking lot. Several people exited the bar shortly afterward, and one wearing a red shirt started running and headed toward the parking lot, records state.

On May 23, the Hammond SWAT team executed a search warrant at Zamudio’s residence in the 1300 block of Michigan. Zamudio was arrested and take to the Hammond City Jail, court records state.

Police found a Ruger 9mm handgun, a Charter Arms revolver, four pistol magazines, and several bundles of cash totaling more than $14,000.