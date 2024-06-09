Hammerhead chases fish eerily close to beachgoers in St. Pete a day before 3 injured in shark attacks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A hammerhead shark was caught chasing tarpons eerily close to beachgoers in St. Petersburg on Thursday, just a day before three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Drone video, captured by kayak company See Through Canoe on June 6, shows the hammerhead chasing tarpons underneath paddleboarders and close to beachgoers in the water as the fish swam near the shore.

Florida authorities warn of shark dangers along Gulf Coast beaches after 3 people are attacked

“Hammerhead Shark chasing tarpon by people at the beach in St Petersburg,” the company wrote on Facebook. “The shark passed under a couple paddleboarders and some of the tarpon were swimming really close to the shoreline and through people in an effort to avoid the shark. Eventually the shark managed to catch a good sized tarpon.”

The video of the hammerhead shark in St. Pete comes a day before a 45-year-old woman lost part of her arm, and two teens were hurt in two shark attacks about four miles apart in Walton County on Friday.













According to Walton County Fire Rescue, the woman had to have her lower left arm amputated and sustained “significant” trauma to the mid-section and pelvic area.

A short time later, two girls between the ages of 15 and 17 were also injured in an attack, with one sustaining trauma to one upper and lower extremity. She is reportedly in critical condition. The second teen had flesh wounds to a foot.

“For two of these incidents to happen on the same day is highly unusual,” officials said.

At this time, it’s unclear if the woman and girls were attacked by the same shark. It is also unknown what type of shark they were attacked by.

Hammerhead shark chases ‘large’ ray in St. Pete before taking chunk out of animal

While no shark attacks have been reported in the Tampa Bay area so far this year, officials are reminding beachgoers to stay vigilant while in the water, as last week’s shark attacks could be attributed to small fish traveling near the shore.

“Please swim carefully today, respect the Gulf, stay hydrated, and look out for your loved ones,” the South Walton Fire District posted on social media following the attacks.

See Through Canoe specializes in making clear kayaks and has been doing so since 2007. The company has also been capturing stunning videos and photos of marine wildlife from the view of the clear kayaks.

Visit See Through Canoe’s Instagram and Facebook page to see more wildlife videos and learn more about the company.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.