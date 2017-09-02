Hamilton’s Treasury Department and a great Constitutional debate

On this day in 1789, George Washington signed into law the act that created the Treasury Department. The move became crucial to America’s survival, but it also created a constitutional debate about federal powers that remains with us today.

Hamilton-535 More

The Founders knew that government under the new Constitution had to stabilize the shaky financial foundations of a new nation that struggled with debts incurred during and after the break from Great Britain. In July 1789, Congress approved a bill establishing a Treasury Department and sent it to President George Washington for consideration.

At first, President Washington offered the Secretary of the Treasury job to Robert Morris, who was known as the “financier of the Revolution” and had led a predecessor department during the pre-Constitution era. Morris declined, but recommended that Washington turn to Alexander Hamilton for the critical position. (Morris and Hamilton had similar visions of a national bank that would become a point of political debate for generations.)

On September 2, 1789, Washington signed a Treasury Act that said “there shall be a Department of Treasury, in which shall be the following officers, namely: a Secretary of the Treasury, to be deemed head of the department; a Comptroller, an Auditor, a Treasurer, a Register, and an Assistant to the Secretary of the Treasury, which assistant shall be appointed by the said Secretary.” It immediately became the biggest department in the executive branch, with 39 employees.

Hamilton became Treasury Secretary on September 11, 1789, and shortly after, Hamilton’s vision of a strong central banking system that supported manufacturing, as well as agriculture, met with equally strong opposition from Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Edmund Randolph.

Hamilton presented this vision in a January 1790 treatise called “Report Relative to a Provision for the Support of Public Credit.” The report to Congress detailed Hamilton’s argument that a coordinated system of central federal credit and debt was needed for the nation’s survival.

“In the affairs of nations, in which there will be a necessity for borrowing,” Hamilton wrote. “That loans in times of public danger, especially from foreign war, are found an indispensable resource, even to the wealthiest of them. And that in a country, which, like this, is possessed of little active wealth, or in other words, little monied capital, the necessity for that resource, must, in such emergencies, be proportionably urgent.”

Back in December 1787, Hamilton argued in The Federalist No. 30 that a central economic system with managed debt was critical to the United States’ ability to undertake commerce. (Hamilton had actually first argued for a national bank in 1779 at the age of 24.)

“The power of creating new funds upon new objects of taxation by its own authority would enable the national government to borrow, as far as its necessities might require. Foreigners as well as the citizens of America, could then reasonably repose confidence in its engagements,” Hamilton wrote.

The 1790 report offered several controversial proposals. First, Hamilton wanted the Treasury Department to redeem federal debt on generous financial terms. He also proposed that the federal government assumed debt incurred by the states and that the states become equal partners in the federal debt. Hamilton also wrote that “the Secretary contemplates the application of this money, through the medium of a national bank, for which, with the permission of the House, he will submit a plan in the course of the session.”