Hamilton man arrested on felony drug charges in court today

Jun. 20—A four-month investigation by the Butler County Sheriff's Office netted the arrest of a 24-year-old Hamilton resident.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit (BURN) arrested David Salvador Ramirez at the end of the multi-month investigation. BURN officers executed residential search warrants on Waco Way and Pan Am Way in Hamilton.

Investigators seized more than $600 in cash, approximately 9 grams of Fentanyl, three pistol magazines, four cellphones, a digital scale, a blender, and other paraphernalia.

Ramirez has been booked in the Butler County Jail on felony drug trafficking, drug possession and tampering with evidence charges. He was in Hamilton Municipal Court this morning for an arraignment on the three third-degree felonies. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 28, when the case may be bound over to the Butler County grand jury for consideration.