Hamilton man arrested on felony drug charges

Jun. 19—A four-month investigation by the Butler County Sheriff's Office netted the arrest of a 24-year-old Hamilton resident.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit (BURN) arrested David Salvador Ramirez at the end of the multi-month investigation. BURN officers executed residential search warrants on Waco Way and Pan Am Way in Hamilton.

Investigators seized more than $600 in cash, approximately 9 grams of Fentanyl, three pistol magazines, four cellphones, a digital scale, a blender, and other paraphernalia.

Ramirez has been booked in the Butler County Jail on felony drug trafficking, drug possession and tampering with evidence charges. A court appearance has yet to be scheduled.