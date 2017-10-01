Hamilton leads Penn State over Indiana

Penn State safety Nick Scott picks up the fumble to run it in for a touchdown against Indiana during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Penn State won 45-14. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (AP) — DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns and became Penn State's career receptions leader in the No. 4 Nittany Lions' 45-14 College Football victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Hamilton teamed with quarterback Trace McSorley on the first two scoring passes and caught the third from running back Saquon Barkley to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter. Hamilton hauled in his 180th career catch midway through the fourth quarter to break the record set by Deon Butler in 2008.

Barkley returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and finished with 221 yards to pad his Heisman Trophy resume. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) turned two first-quarter turnovers into touchdowns to spark the rout. McSorley added a rushing touchdown, Nick Scott scored on a fumble return, and Tyler Davis added a pair of field goals for Penn State.

The Hoosiers (2-2, 0-2) turned the ball over on their second play of the game when Morgan Ellison coughed it up to linebacker Jason Cabinda after an 18-yard gain. McSorley capped an ensuing six-play, 39-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Indiana fumbled it away again when Irvin Charles ripped the ball out of punt returner J-Shun Harris' hands. Scott scooped it up and returned it 13 yards to put Penn State up 21-0 less than 10 minutes in.

NO. 7 GEORGIA 41, TENNESSEE 0

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Jake Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores Saturday as Georgia handed Tennessee its first shutout in nearly a quarter-century.

Nick Chubb added 109 yards rushing to help Georgia race to its first 5-0 start since 2012, the last year the Bulldogs reached the Southeastern Conference championship game. They are 2-0 in conference play.

Tennessee (3-2, 0-2) was shut out for the first time since a 31-0 loss to Florida in 1994.

The Bulldogs got more good news in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jacob Eason made his first appearance since spraining his left knee in the season opener. Fromm was 7 of 15 for 84 yards and also rushed for 20 yards before giving way to Eason with the game well in hand.

NO. 10 WISCONSIN 33, NORTHWESTERN 24

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) — Jonathan Taylor had two touchdown runs to help the offense overcome a sluggish start as Wisconsin held off Northwestern.

Alex Hornibrook threw for 197 yards and a touchdown, settling down after two interceptions in the first half. Garrett Dooley had four of Wisconsin's 10 sacks.

Northwestern's last drive was thwarted when Clayton Thorson couldn't find a receiver out of his own end zone and was sacked by D'Cota Dixon for a safety.

Thorson was having a good quarter until then, throwing two touchdown passes in less than 2 minutes. The second to Garrett Dickerson with 2:53 left got the Wildcats within a touchdown.

But Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) stood up the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) again late to seal the win in each team's conference opener.

NO. 13 AUBURN 49, NO. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE 10

AUBURN, Alabama (AP) — Jarrett Stidham passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Kerryon Johnson ran for three scores for Auburn.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) established themselves as the most likely challenger to No. 1 Alabama in the Western Division with an explosive offensive performance. The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2) have lost two straight lopsided games since blowing out LSU.

Stidham launched a handful of deep balls for Auburn, including a 47-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Will Hastings and a 57-yarder to Eli Stove from his own end zone. He wound up 13-of-16 passing.

Johnson gained 116 yards, including an early 59-yarder, in a strong follow-up to his five-touchdown effort in a 51-14 romp over Missouri. Backup quarterback Malik Willis got into the act with a 67-yard run in the final minutes, thrilling the smattering of fans still remaining.

NO. 17 LOUISVILLE 55, MURRAY STATE 10

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Lamar Jackson had a short but productive day, throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns in just over a half for Louisville.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who had just one play after halftime, added 100 yards rushing and a TD on seven carries. He's 13 yards short of becoming the seventh player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to reach 10,000 total career yards.