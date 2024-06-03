This Hamilton, Fairfield road will be partially closed for 270 days

Jun. 3—Starting today, a section of road that crosses from Hamilton into Fairfield will be closed to through traffic for several months for bridge repairs.

The road, which changes from Bilstein Boulevard in Hamilton to Holden Boulevard in Fairfield when it transitions over the municipal border, will be closed for 270 days. The closure goes from Standen Drive in Hamilton to the Fairfield High School and Compass Elementary entrances, which are across from each other on either side of Holden Boulevard.

Standen Drive provides access to the businesses on the Hamilton side of the road, which includes the vehicle shock manufacturer ThyssenKrupp Bilstein on the west side of Bilstein Boulevard and businesses like Univar, Plas-Tanks Industries, and Bren-Ko Patterns on the east side.

There are no business entrances from the Fairfield High School/Compass Elementary entrance on either side of Holden Boulevard up to the Bilstein Bridge.

The road closure is needed to rehabilitate the Bilstein Bridge over the CSX railroad tracks, and the project has been in the works for a couple of years. Work includes removing and replacing the bridge deck and cleaning and painting beams.

The rehabilitation project is a little more than $2 million, which is mostly funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation. Sunesis Construction is the general contractor and was one of three companies to bid on the project.

Hamilton will post detour signs for traffic to move around the construction zone.