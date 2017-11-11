Bottas takes Brazilian GP pole after Hamilton crashes

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, right, walks away from his car after crashing during the qualifying session for the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix from a qualifying session in which Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton crashed on the first lap on Saturday.

Hamilton, who won his fourth Formula One championship two week ago in Mexico, walked away from the car without appearing injured and will start at the back of the grid on Sunday.

Bottas will be shooting for this third victory this season to match wins in Russia and Austria.

Bottas set an Interlagos track record of 1 minute 8.322 seconds. Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was second, Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari third, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull fourth.

It's been a tough weekend for Mercedes. Several team members — Hamilton was not present — were held up at gun point on Friday. There were no injuries, and the team reported watches and passports being stolen when a team van was attacked.