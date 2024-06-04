Hamilton County's chief probation officer charged with assault, suspended as case proceeds

Hamilton County’s chief probation officer has been suspended and is facing criminal charges in connection with a Downtown assault that happened last year.

Jerry Campbell, 62, of Wyoming is charged with assault and disorderly conduct − both misdemeanors − in Hamilton County Municipal Court, court records show.

Campbell is accused of shoving a man to the ground and causing injuries to the man’s knee, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

The alleged assault happened on Nov. 5 in a parking lot along East Pete Rose Way near the Heritage Bank Center, according to court filings. The criminal complaint is based on statements by the victim and witnesses.

Interim Court Administrator Thomas Beridon confirmed that Campbell is the chief probation officer for Hamilton County’s common pleas and municipal courts.

“In order to maintain a fair and transparent system of Justice, Mr. Campbell was placed on administrative leave while his case is proceeding through the court system,” Beridon wrote in an email.

Campbell entered a written plea of not guilty to both counts on Tuesday, however, he was not present in the courtroom.

His attorney, Edward Kathman, declined to comment. As of Tuesday afternoon, court records did not indicate when Campbell is next expected to appear in court.

