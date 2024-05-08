Hamilton County prosecutor launches integrity unit: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Sign up for the Enquirer Daily Briefing at bit.ly/dailybriefingsignup.

When I heard the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office was launching a conviction integrity unit, I was eager to learn how defense lawyers in the region would react. I've covered several cases in which defendants claim they were wrongly convicted, and defense/innocence lawyers often point to conviction integrity units as a way to thwart those kinds of mistakes.

But as I dug into this new unit, I was surprised to learn the same people who usually praise them were harshly critical of this one, which experts say doesn’t adhere to best practices.

🎆 City Council considers spending $32K to save Ault Park fireworks.

⚾ Christian Encarnacion-Strand out four-to-six weeks; Reds sign Mike Ford.

🍴 Taste of Cincinnati announces Best of Taste winners from flavorful class of 2024.

✅ Truth or lie? We made up random Cincinnati 'facts.' Spot the lies in this quiz.

Dale Tackett’s park camper was rolled over in the high winds at the Hickory Woods Campground Tuesday. Tackett, of Tipp City, Ohio, was not at the structure, but he came Wednesday to assess the damage and begin cleaning up.

• Tornado tears through Hickory Woods Campground in Indiana

The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is facing a "hostile takeover," according to a detailed, unsigned memo.

• STRS Ohio teachers' pension facing a "hostile takeover" by private interests, memo says

Looking at key numbers for the Reds' difficult stretch on offense.

• By the numbers: Breaking down a tough stretch for the Reds' offense

With the closing of Coney Island and its Sunlite Pool, Cincinnati club pools are happy to welcome new swimmers. Many need the membership dollars.

• For Greater Cincinnati swim clubs, summers of fun but '365 days of bills'

Is it a group of vigilante painters or is it part of a coordinated effort?

• Just Askin': Who's behind the painted doors, windows on Cincinnati's boarded-up buildings?

