Hamilton County Juvenile Court takes the safety and protection of runaways seriously

In July 2023, Hamilton County Juvenile Court announced a change in the process for filing a complaint involving runaway and incorrigible children. Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a March 11 letter to county police chiefs that the court "announced it would no longer permit the formal filing of runaway related complaints and would no longer issue warrants." This information is incorrect.

Most runaway cases are quickly and successfully resolved. In a Feb. 12 letter to Juvenile Court, Powers wrote that she supports "the diversion of most runaway complaints when it is safe to do so." Her concern, and rightly so, is for those cases that involve children who are "extraordinarily vulnerable and at high risk for harm when they are on the run." Most of these cases involve children in the custody of Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services.

Juvenile Court does have a process for issuing warrants in cases where a child is believed to be in serious distress or danger. This process has been implemented in collaboration with Jobs and Family Services.

The reason for the updated process requires a bit of background on the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, passed by Congress in 1974. The purpose of the act is to provide standards of care and custody for court-involved youth throughout the country.

At-risk children adjudicated of "status offenses," which are actions that would not be considered crimes for adults, are often put on Valid Court Order status. In 1980, the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act was amended to add the Valid Court Order classification. It allowed for a juvenile adjudicated of a status offense to be placed in locked detention if they violated their VCO order. In other words, being locked up for being truant from school or running away from home or a residential placement. Because the goal is to keep children with low-level offenses out of detention, the use of VCO has been highly criticized.

In addition, a change in federal law in 2020 affected the court's ability to detain children on VCO runaway and placement violations. (JJDPA OF 1974 [Public Law 93–415; 88 Stat. 1109] [As Amended Through P.L. 115–385, Enacted December 21, 2018] The law was amended in 2018 with an effective date of January of 2020.)

In May 2022, when Powers was the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Administrative Judge, the court began working internally to address this issue of illegally locking up children on VCO status. In September 2022, the court worked with Jobs and Family Services to develop a VCO exception process.

Under the VCO exception, Jobs and Family Services is notified as soon as an at-risk child with a status offense is brought to detention. If the child cannot be safely placed at home or with an appropriate agency within 24 hours, an assessment is done, and an expedited hearing held, at which time the child may be placed in detention for a limited time not to exceed seven days.

After many months of discussions, in January 2023, the court implemented this VCO exception process, to ensure the safety of children without causing the court to violate federal law. As an extension of the process, the court decided not to accept runaway charges as warrants and instead direct families and Jobs and Family Services to file missing person reports in addition to filing runaway complaints as citations to court.

A missing person report ensures that information about the child goes to all law enforcement agencies. Our VCO and status offense warrants are only active in Hamilton County. Children who leave the county or the state do not appear in any other county or state database as critically missing. Filing a missing person's report requires specific actions on the part of all law enforcement offices nationwide, to identify and locate missing children, casting a much larger net to assist in the recovery of these children.

In May 2023, the proposed changes to the runaway warrant process were shared with local law enforcement at the Hamilton County Police Chiefs Association meeting and through email to all law enforcement agencies. To date, the court has not received any negative feedback or concerns regarding the change.

Since implementing the changes, Juvenile Court regularly meets with Jobs and Family Services to discuss the status of children in the agency's custody and share critical information regarding the safety of children in its care. We work collaboratively to identify the best-case solution for difficult situations, which may include issuing a warrant.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court takes the safety and protection of our most vulnerable population very seriously. We will continue to work collaboratively with all interested parties to protect all children in our community.

Liz Igoe is court administrator of Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

