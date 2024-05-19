Hamilton County Juvenile Court is rebuilding Hillcrest: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Good Monday morning, Cincinnati.
I have been covering Cincinnati and Hamilton County for The Enquirer for 21 years, coming to The Enquirer in late 2002 to cover Hamilton County courts.
As part of that job, I got an up-close look at what was then called Hillcrest Training School, a beautiful tree-lined property in Springfield Township that was more treatment than criminal detention, which is really what it was.
Fast-forward to last year – I was stunned when I heard Hillcrest was shutting down. What happened? And what’s the plan to bring it back? Today's story, done in conjunction with courts reporter Kevin Grasha and photojournalist Kareem Elgazzar, answers those questions and more.
What else you need to know Monday, May 20
☀️ Weather: High of 89. Partly sunny, very warm and humid.
⚾ Why Elly De La Cruz unlikely to sign long-term deal with Cincinnati Reds.
🚗 $300K luxury car condos coming to Cincinnati in 2025. See the renderings.
🍳 Prepared in Cincinnati, 'Joy of Cooking' books helped novice cooks make soufflés.
🎉 Things to do in Cincinnati this week: May 20-26.
Today's Top Stories
• Shohei Ohtani walks off on Cincinnati in 10th as Dodgers send Reds home with loss
• New priests ordained at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, assigned to parishes
• Withrow High School to offer students counseling after recent graduate was fatally shot
• Make time for wine! June is Ohio Wine Month. Here's what you need to know to celebrate
• Riverbend's star-studded 2024 summer concert calendar (so far)
