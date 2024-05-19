Hamilton County Juvenile Court is rebuilding Hillcrest: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The gym at Hillcrest School in Springfield Township. The onetime residential program for at-risk youth was closed last year. Hamilton County Juvenile Court wants to re-open the facility, which had been run by a nonprofit and fallen into disrepair.

Good Monday morning, Cincinnati.

I have been covering Cincinnati and Hamilton County for The Enquirer for 21 years, coming to The Enquirer in late 2002 to cover Hamilton County courts.

As part of that job, I got an up-close look at what was then called Hillcrest Training School, a beautiful tree-lined property in Springfield Township that was more treatment than criminal detention, which is really what it was.

Fast-forward to last year – I was stunned when I heard Hillcrest was shutting down. What happened? And what’s the plan to bring it back? Today's story, done in conjunction with courts reporter Kevin Grasha and photojournalist Kareem Elgazzar, answers those questions and more.

