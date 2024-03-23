Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly's resignation sets off political waves

State Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park. Miranda is running for re-election, but could be appointed Hamilton County Auditor in the wake of news that Auditor Brigid Kelly resigned for health reasons. A decision on who will fill the seat will be made next month.

News that Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly had resigned due to health reasons prompted a wave of tributes and condolences. It also thrust into the spotlight the question of who will replace her.

Kelly wants Democratic state Rep. Jessica Miranda, of Forest Park, to serve as the next Hamilton County auditor. That would trigger a search for Miranda's replacement in a competitive suburban House seat.

"Rep. Miranda has demonstrated her commitment to transparency, accountability, and service in every step of her career," Kelly wrote in a letter to her supporters. "She has put politics aside to work on behalf of her constituents. She has the background, talent, and knowledge to excel in this position."

Miranda, in a statement of her own, said she was honored by Kelly's recommendation but stopped short of discussing her plans.

"Today, I am focused on supporting Brigid, her family, and my constituents while we collectively grieve the loss of her service at the county and celebrate her personal and professional triumphs,” said Miranda, who serves as House minority whip.

Who is serving as auditor now?

Hamilton County Commissioners on Thursday appointed Chief Deputy Auditor Amy Humphrey to fill the interim role of auditor. Humphrey has worked in the auditor's office since 2010. In 2022, under auditor Dusty Rhodes, she worked as director of administrative services, according to payroll records. After Kelly took over, records list her as chief deputy auditor.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus swears in Chief Deputy Auditor Amy Humphrey as the interim auditor following the resignation of Brigid Kelly, the auditor for the past two years.

Who picks the candidates?

The Hamilton County Democratic Central Committee, a group made up of about 300 Democrats, will take up the issue of replacing Kelly at its meeting next month, Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairwoman Gwen McFarlin said. That same committee will have to choose who will run in November to fill out the remainder of Kelly's term, which expires March 7, 2027. Both county parties have until Aug. 12 to nominate a candidate to run.

Who wants to be the next auditor?

McFarlin supports Kelly's pick of Miranda to fill the seat. She noted the party honored Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune's wishes by appointing his chief of staff, Victoria Parks, to the seat when he resigned before he died in 2020. Parks is now a Cincinnati city councilwoman.

Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly, pictured here, resigned citing health reasons.

Behind the scenes, some Democrats mentioned attorney Evan Nolan, a Democrat who works at the firm Katz Teller and served as Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's treasurer.

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Russ Mock said the $118,884-per-year auditor's seat will be attractive to candidates on both sides of the aisle. On the Republican side, he mentioned as a possibility former Cincinnati City Councilman Charlie Winburn, who was briefly appointed Hamilton County treasurer in 2021. Winburn is a commissioner on the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

Charlie Winburn poses for a portrait in his office in the Todd B. Portune Center for County Government in downtown Cincinnati.

What could happen in the 28th District?

And if Miranda gets the auditor seat? Republican Jenn Giroux is already on the ballot for November. A bevy of elected officials from Deer Park, Forest Park and Sycamore Township could run. Some possibilities: Deer Park Councilman Neil Kelly; Forest Park Mayor Aharon Brown; Sycamore Community Schools Board President Sara Bitter and fellow school board member Victor Harris.

The Hamilton County Democratic Party Central Committee would recommend a candidate, but the replacement decision is up to the state central committee. In the interim, House Democrats would select someone to fill the remainder of Miranda's term, which runs through the end of the year.

How competitive is the 28th House District?

The 28th District covers the northeastern suburbs of Hamilton County: Forest Park, Springdale, Sharonville, Evendale, Blue Ash, Montgomery, plus parts of Symmes Township, Loveland, Kenwood and Deer Park. Miranda has held that seat since 2018 when she narrowly defeated GOP Rep. Jonathan Dever.

That was a highly competitive race, but the district has started to lean Democratic because of former President Donald Trump. The district is about 53% Democratic, according to the popular redistricting tool Dave's Redistricting.

"The 28th is a perfect example of how college-educated suburban voters swung toward Democrats in the era of Trump," said Jared Kamrass, a Democratic strategist with Washington D.C.-based Technicolor Political. "After having been one of the most hotly contested districts in the state for years, Rep. Miranda locked it down, and Republicans have done little to put it back on the map."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Brigid Kelly: Who will be Hamilton County auditor?