Hamilton brewery celebrates eclipse with Path of Totality lager

Mar. 19—Municipal Brew Works owners had stars in their eyes when deciding what ingredients should go into their Path of Totality, a specialty beer celebrating next month's once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse.

Path of Totality is available in cans and on tap, and though it's labeled as a German Altbier, Municipal Brew Works co-owner Jim Goodman said it really isn't a true Altbier.

"Because this is a celestial event, we went with the galaxy hops," he said. "The use of that hops takes it out of the category of an altbier, but it's closest to an altbier. It's more of a hoppy amber lager."

The crew at Municipal Brew Works is doing this beer because it's a time to celebrate.

"The next eclipse isn't going to happen until 2099 in these parts, so this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, at least in these parts of the world," said Goodman. "Let's celebrate it and have fun with it."

On Tuesday, they canned 200 cases — about 5,200 cans, or about 1,300 12-ounce six-packs that will be available through Municipal's distributor Ohio Eagle and in cans and on draught at Municipal Brew Works, which has locations at 20 High St., and inside Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 600 N. B St.

Though it is extra, the draught can come in a 16-ounce glow-in-the-dark cup, "so when the sun is eclipsed, we'll glow in the dark." Goodman said the city OK'd that cup being the designated DORA cup for April 8, the day of the eclipse.

The promotion of the beer involves two other Hamilton businesses. The logo for Path of Totality was created by LemonGrenade Creative and Unsung Salvage Design Company made the T-shirts celebrating the beer and the event. The first run of the t-shirts have sold out, but Goodman said another run of about 50 is expected this week.

Creating these specialty beers is the most fun part about owning a hometown brewery, said Goodman.

"All of this is about finding reasons for the community to come together, and experience something or enjoy something," he said.

They collaborated with Kelly's Donuts on Main Street and took nine dozen of their donuts to make a special beer called Earth Donut to celebrate the inaugural Hollow Earth Fest in April.

"But we did that specifically for that festival because it's going to raise funds for Symmes Park, and a good park makes a community better," Goodman said. "When we have the opportunity to collaborate with anybody trying to do something better for the community to make it better, or if there's an experience that will bring the community together, let's celebrate it."