Hamden man shot and killed on Fairmont Avenue in New Haven
A 25-year-old Hamden man was shot and killed on Fairmont Avenue in New Haven early Saturday morning, according to police.
A 25-year-old Hamden man was shot and killed on Fairmont Avenue in New Haven early Saturday morning, according to police.
Flattering and comfortable, shoppers are in love with the versatile top.
Aaron Rodgers' tenure as a vice presidential prospect lasted about three days.
Max Klesmit hit the game-winning shot with less than five seconds to go.
This week, TechCrunch viewed leaked documents out of SpaceX showing some questionable practices related to employee stock options. X CEO Elon Musk announced that he would open source Grok, X's AI-powered chatbot meant to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Grok -- developed by Musk's AI startup, xAI -- was released last year, armed with features such as access to "real-time" information on X and views undeterred by "politically correct" norms.
Starbucks updated its FAQ on Friday to let members know that the Odyssey beta program is closing on March 31. Its Web3 rewards program gave members access to Starbucks NFTs, and had activities and mini-games tied to loyalty perks.
You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. Oh, and they start at just $7.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
Last week, Midjourney, the AI startup building image (and soon video) generators, made a small, blink-and-you'll-miss-it change to its terms of service related to the company's policy around IP disputes. Generative AI models like Midjourney's are trained on an enormous number of examples -- e.g. Vendors assert that fair use, the legal doctrine that allows for the use of copyrighted works to make a secondary creation as long as it’s transformative, shields them where it concerns model training.
The cost of auto insurance has seen the biggest jump by far among the factors driving U.S. inflation. There are several reasons why this has happened, and post-pandemic driver behavior is one of them.
A conversation with Mary Nichols, the former chair of the California Air Resources Board, about how the EV transition is going, and how "both the economy and the environment demand that we can continue on the path we’re on."
Sony reportedly sent documentation for the PS5 Pro's specs to third-party developers, and the company could release the console by the end of 2024.
The Wolfpack will face UNC in the final.
A strain of the flu virus has died out, and experts say COVID played a role. As a result, next year's flu shot will protect against three strains, instead of four.
The Cowboys' lackluster offseason continues.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Go ahead, get the Big Gulp: This gizmo will keep those drinks and drive-thru meals in easy reach, fans say.
After testing more than 20 sets, we found the best sheets for hot, cold and neutral sleepers
Haiti is preparing for a transition of power, with the help of the U.S., after weeks of the country being overrun by deadly gang violence.
Among the top discounts: white gold hoop earrings for just $16, a bestselling air purifier for $130 off and the viral favorite Bissell Little Green vac for under $100.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart and Beats.