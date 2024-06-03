HamCo Moms for Liberty chair runs for governor as independent with Reitenour as her No. 2

The founder of the Hamilton County chapter of Moms for Liberty is teaming up with recently defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Jamie Reitenour in an attempt to run on an independent ticket for governor — if they can qualify for the ballot.

Paige Miller, whose controversial organization advocates for parental rights, is attempting to secure the gubernatorial vote, while Reitenour is running as her No. 2.

“You can’t put people in government that are about themselves, because you get more of the same, and the same is making it very difficult for families. The family is under attack," Reitenour said in a video posted to Facebook announcing the candidates' new independent campaign. "What we need are strong leaders with a strong vision, and we have that vision.”

They're emphasizing education, opposition to government overreach and individual freedoms in their campaign.

"It's hard to tell parents that their school systems are failing their students, but that is the truth," Miller said in the video. "That is where we are."

The duo will need to collect nearly 37,000 signatures by July 1 in order to be placed on the ballot in November.

Miller, a retired Carmel public school teacher, established the Hamilton County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a controversial parental rights group, in 2021. As a national organization, the group has supported book bans and pushed back against inclusion in curriculum of subjects like sex education and racial and LGBTQ issues.Moms for Liberty has been categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an extremist group.

Hamilton County's chapter came under fire last year for including a quote from Adolf Hitler in a newsletter. The group first uploaded a version attempting to give context for the quote to their site, and later removed both the quote and context. Party leaders from both sides spoke out against the quote, and Miller apologized, saying the group condemns Hitler's actions and should not have used the quote.

Miller also ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on the Carmel Clay School Board in 2020.

During Reitenour's longshot bid for governor in the May Republican primary this year, Reitenour tapped her to serve as the head of the state's K-12 education agency should she have been elected.

Reitenour lost to four other Republicans in the primary, including to Sen. Mike Braun, who secured the Republican nomination. The Miller-Reitenour campaign is now using Reitenour's old campaign website, jamie4ingov.com.

Reitenour received 4.8% of the gubernatorial vote in the primary election, which amounted to just under 29,000 voters. Even if every Reitenour voter signed Miller and Reitenour's ballot petition, they’d still need more than 8,000 additional signatures. Only one Republican candidate received fewer votes: Curtis Hill, with 4.5% of the vote.

The nearly 37,000 signatures may be a challenge, but Reitenour has met signature requirements before. She collected 500 signatures in each of the nine congressional districts to run as a Republican gubernatorial candidate, a notoriously tricky requirement, thanks to her team of volunteers.

Reitenour said the pair received an influx of support after her loss on May 7, and that this made them "take up the cause."

One of Miller and Reitenour’s main priorities is education. Their campaign website emphasizes goals similar to Moms for Liberty’s, specifically, securing parental rights in the classroom. They oppose discussions about political and social issues in the classroom.

A flyer posted on Reitenour’s campaign Facebook states they want to “eliminate CRT and SEL.” CRT refers to critical race theory, a way of considering America’s history through a racial lens in academia that’s become a Republican political buzzword. SEL refers to social-emotional learning, an educational framework meant to help children regulate their emotions, think critically and connect with others.

"We love the idea of DEI becoming ABC: a better citizen," Reitenour said in the Facebook video.

Their priorities also include lowering taxes and decreasing government spending. They say they would end projects such as Link 101, an already scrapped highway project that would have extended through southeastern Indiana.

Both candidates have expressed how their religious beliefs have driven their campaigning. Miller said she doesn't belong to a party but to "Jesus Christ," and Reitenour ran for governor because of her religious beliefs.

Miller and Reitenour’s campaign site also mentions they are anti-abortion, pro-Second Amendment and they want to prohibit transgender Hoosiers from playing on sports teams that don't match the gender assigned to them at birth.

A spokesperson for Miller's campaign declined to make the two candidates available for an interview until July, after the filing deadline.

