Hamburger Mary’s to close in Downtown Orlando

Hamburger Mary’s is closing its doors after 16 years in Downtown Orlando.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The LGBTQ+-owned and operated businesses announced on social media that they will move from their current location on Church Street.

“Downtown Orlando has been great to us. However, times have changed. The hustle and bustle of Downtown Orlando has given way to a sleepy city with few people working downtown and opting for remote, and less traffic in the evenings,” according to a post on social media.

The restaurant often hosts drag shows and comedy events.

CLICK HERE for the full story by WFTV.

Read: Central Florida priest bites woman after denying her communion, police say

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.