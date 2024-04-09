Hamblin 'Ham' Allen recognized as oldest resident of Jay

Apr. 9—JAY — Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere presented her grandfather, Hamblin "Ham" Allen, with the town's replica of the Boston Post Cane during a celebration Monday at the Town Office.

Allen, 102, is the oldest resident of Jay.

More than 30 people, including family and friends, turned out for the celebration. Several of Allen's former employees from Allen's Garage also stopped by.

Allen served as the town fire chief for about 26 years, retiring from his station in 1987. He and Larry Melcher of Jay served together on the Fire Rescue Department for many years.

Allen used to bowl twice a week, but had to give it up last year after he turned 102.

"I miss it. I don't like having nothing to do," he said.

He still is active though.

He and his son-in-law Richard Ring of Jay made nearly 40 gallons of maple syrup this year, his granddaughter, Abby DiPasquale of Jay said. Her grandfather still plays cribbage every Friday night with friends and while they have pizza. He also has Bible study every Monday.

Allen built hot rods and raced them when he was younger and still works on small engines for his grandchildren.

During the celebration, LaFreniere read from a statement about the tradition of giving the cane to oldest resident of a town or city.

Edwin A. Grozier, publisher of The Boston Post newspaper in August 1909, forwarded to the boards of selectmen in 700 towns in New England a gold-headed ebony cane with the request that it be presented with the compliments of The Boston Post to the oldest male citizen of the town. In 1930, eligibility was opened to women as well.

The town's Boston Post Cane is enclosed in glass on the wall of the Select Board's meeting room at the Town Office. The town had several replicas made to give to the oldest residents of the town.

Allen told those gathered that he must have good genes. He credited his three granddaughters who live in the area for trying to keep him healthy.

"My mother lived to 100," he said.

The centenarian said he was honored to be recognized.

"I really appreciate everyone coming," Allen said.

