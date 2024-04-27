Hamas releases video of two Israeli hostages during Passover

Aviva Siegel, center, holds a picture of her husband Keith Siegel as she marches with her grandchildren and other Israelis calling for the return of hostages held in Gaza. Hamas on Saturday released a video showing Siegel and another hostage, Omri Miran, apparently in good health. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- Hamas on Saturday released a video of two Israeli hostages pleading for the Israeli government to reach a deal with Hamas.

The two hostages seen in the video were Keith Siegel, 64, and Omri Miran, 47. They said the video was filmed two days ago from its release.

They also said they have seen and approve of the demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

"Only under pressure will the government conclude a deal with Hamas," Siegel and Miran said in the video, presumably under duress from their captors.

The two also noted their inability to celebrate Passover this year, which falls on April 22-30. They expressed hope to be reunited with their families before Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day, on May 13.

Siegel, who is a dual, U.S.-Israeli citizen, was abducted on Oct. 7 from his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza with his partner, Aviva Adrienne Siegel, who was released 53 days later during the November pause in the fighting.

Miran was abducted in front of his family in Nahal Oz. His family received confirmation of his well-being in November.

Protestors in Tel Aviv have called on Netanyahu's government to find an alternative solution, arguing military pressure has not brought a full hostage release since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

"This concept has failed," protesters chanted Saturday in Tel Aviv after the video was released.

The video was the second to be released in recent weeks. Shortly before the start of Passover, Hamas released a video showing Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was captured after being injured in the attack on the Nova Music Festival.

His mother, Rachel Goldberg, has been a key advocate for the release of the 133 Israelis still being held in Gaza.